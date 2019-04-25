LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A quick look at Gotham Stakes winner Haikal.
Trainer: Kiaran McLaughlin. Owner: Shadwell Stable. Jockey: Rajiv Maragh.
Sire: Daaher. Dam: Sablah. Color: Bay.
Points: 70. Earnings: $373,900. Record: 5-3-1-1.
He closed late to get third in the Wood Memorial and got the green light to ship to Churchill from McLaughlin, who trains for Shadwell Stables and Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum. He has five career starts — all at Aqueduct. He broke his maiden in his second race out before a couple of stakes wins in the 7-furlong Jimmy Winkfield and the Gotham. McLaughlin, who came as close as you can come to winning a Derby without winning it when his Closing Argument was edged by Giacomo in 2005, said this colt will benefit from the added distance in the Derby. Human rights groups from the University of Louisville school of law and Lisa Bloom of the California-based Bloom Firm filed a complaint with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to ban Sheikh Mohammed or any horse he owns from all Kentucky racetracks because he is accused of kidnapping his 33-year-old daughter as she was trying to escape Dubai. The commission ruled in his favor, giving Shadwell its fourth Derby starters. Two of them (Jazil and Mohaymen) finished fourth.
