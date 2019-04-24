LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A look at top Kentucky Derby contender Improbable, runner-up in the Arkansas Derby:
Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owners: WinStar Farm and China Horse Club. Jockey: Jose Ortiz.
Sire: City Zip. Dam: Rare Event. Color: Chestnut.
Points: 65. Earnings: $619,250. Record: 5-3-2-0.
He’ll be among the favorites, though he couldn’t run down Omaha Beach in the stretch of a sloppy Arkansas Derby. He was restless in the gate before that race, nearly “sitting down,” according to Baffert. He had to be taken out and reloaded, then settled down. He won his first three starts, including the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Futurity but has been a close second in his past two, including losing by a neck to Long Range Toddy in the first division of the Rebel Stakes. He’s owned by two of the major players who rode to the Triple Crown with Justify a year ago. His pace-stalking style could set him up well in the Derby, but a repeat of his gate jitters is a concern.