LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A quick look at likely Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach, winner of the Arkansas Derby:
Trainer: Richard Mandella. Owner: Fox Hill Farms.
Sire: War Front. Dam: Charming.
Color: Dark bay or brown. Points: 137.5. Earnings: $1,121,800. Record: 7-3-3-1.
One of three Hall of Fame trainers hoping to add the Kentucky Derby to an already distinguished resume, Mandella has saddled only six Derby starters, and his last trip to Louisville for the race was in 2004, when he had a pair of starters in the field, finishing sixth with Action This Day and 16th with Minister Eric. Omaha Beach didn’t break his maiden until his fifth race in California but vaulted to Derby favorite status in his sixth and seventh, beating Game Winner by a nose to take his division of the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park, then beating Bob Baffert’s Improbable over a sloppy track in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby. There’s been some talk about a quarter crack in his left front hoof, but the surface issue didn’t stop him from winning his past two races.
