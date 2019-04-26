LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A quick look at the Todd Pletcher-trained Spinoff.
Trainer: Todd Pletcher. Owner: Wertheimer And Frere. Jockey: Manuel Franco.
Sire: Hard Spun. Dam: Zaftig. Color: Chestnut.
Points: 40. Earnings: $260,000. Record: 4-2-1-1.
This lightly-raced son of 2007 Kentucky Derby runner-up Hard Spun earned his way into the field with a second-place finish to By My Standards in the Louisiana Derby, beaten just three-quarters of a length. Before that, he ran away with an 11 ¾ length victory in an optional claiming race at Tampa Bay Downs, his first start as a three-year-old since finishing third in the Grade 2 Saratoga Special last August. Despite just having four career starts, his speed figures will be intriguing to bettors as they evaluate what to do with this colt who looks to be moving forward, has a second-time Derby jockey, and the most experienced Derby trainer in the history of the race.
