Trainer: Bill Mott. Owner: Juddmonte Farms.
Sire: Tapit. Dam: Close Hatches.
Color: Gray/roan. Points: 150. Earnings: $653,000. Record: 4-3-0-0.
Mott, a Hall of Fame trainer, has won just about everything you can win in horse racing, but never has won a Kentucky Derby. He has a contender in Tacitus, who weathered a less-than-ideal trip and still captured the Grade 2 Wood Memorial over the weekend. Named for a classical Roman historian of high repute, Tacitus has earned respect with a couple of Grade 2 victories, all the while improving. He’s a Juddmonte Farms homebred, the first foal of multiple Grade 1 winner and 2014 Eclipse Award winning Champion Older Female Close Hatches and top North American sire Tapit, so he should be well-suited for the Kentucky Derby distance of 1 ¼-miles.
