LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A quick look at Kentucky Derby hopeful Vekoma, winner of the Blue Grass Stakes:
Trainer: George Weaver. Owner: R A Hill Stable and Gatsas Stables. Jockey: Javier Castellano.
Sire: Candy Ride. Dam: Mona de Momma. Color: Chestnut.
Points: 110. Earnings: $788,850. Record: 4-3-0-1.
The colt who shares a name with the world’s largest roller coaster manufacturing company is taking trainer George Weaver on the ride of lifetime. Vekoma answered questions about distance by dominating the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland with an emphatic 3 1/2-length victory. Weaver, a Louisville native, will saddle his second Derby starter. Vekoma is lightly raced; the Blue Grass was just his fourth career race, but three of them have been victories. His most distinguishing characteristic? His awkward running style. It looks crazy, but it's effective.
