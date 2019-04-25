LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A quick look at Risen Star Stakes winner War of Will.
Trainer: Mark Casse. Owner: Gary Barber. Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione.
Sire: War Front. Dam: Visions of Clarity. Color: Bay.
Points: 60. Earnings: $501,569. Record: 8-3-1-1.
He took a bad step in the Louisiana Derby and went to the sidelines for a bit, but his win in the Grade 2 Risen Star and Grade 3 Lecomte left him with enough points to qualify for the Derby, and his recent training at Keeneland has alleviated most concerns about his health. He worked five furlongs in 59 seconds at Keeneland on April 13, his second workout in a week and the fastest that day at the distance at Keeneland. His owner was here for the Derby a year ago with Wonder Gadot. The co-founder of Spyglass Entertainment and former chairman and CEO for MGM is credited for suggesting that trainers try War of Will on the dirt, which is where he won his first race after four losses on turf. This striking colt certainly passes the “eye” test, and he does have a win over the Churchill Downs track, his maiden victory on Nov. 2 of last year in his first dirt start.
