Trainer: Michael Trombetta. Owner: Live Oak Plantation. Jockey: Julian Pimentel.
Sire: Hat Trick (JPN). Dam: Miss Smarty Pants. Color: Dark bay.
Points: 50. Earnings: $367,300. Record: 6-3-2-1.
He won three of his first four starts and has never finished off the board, but he hasn't fared as well in the longer races. He finished second, beaten by 3 1/2 lengths, to Vekoma in the Blue Grass Stakes after finishing third in a Tampa Bay Derby that was won by Tacitus. He's attempting to become the first Florida-bred horse to win the Derby since Silver Charm in 1997. He gets a new jockey -- which actually is his old jockey. Irad Ortiz, who rode him in his two 3-year-old races, chose to ride Improbable in the Derby. Pimentel, who rode him during his 2-year-old campaign, will be back in the irons for his first Derby start.
