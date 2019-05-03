LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was an emotional moment on Oaks Day as 145 breast and ovarian cancer survivors were honored at Churchill Downs for the Survivors' Parade.
Many participants have beat cancer, but others, like Terri Chandler of Louisville, are still fighting.
"I've been fighting ovarian cancer for 1,621 days," Chandler said.
She walked hand-in-hand with her daughter as the crowd erupted in cheers for survivors of breast and ovarian cancer.
"I just got good news this past Wednesday. My chemo is finally working and my tumors are shrinking," said Chandler, who has tried nine different kinds of chemo. "I can share the day with my daughter. It's really wonderful, because otherwise I probably wouldn't have been able to come."
With smiles and waves, 145 breast and ovarian cancer survivors were honored at the 145th Kentucky Oaks.
"It's completely surreal. It's a great accomplishment," said Amy Lotze of Louisville, who has been cancer-free for 161 days.
"I had my last treatment on December 13th, 2018," said Latisha Kelly of Louisville. "I'm a mother of eight with four grandbabies, so I have to stay strong for them."
For Kelly, it's emotional being surrounded by sisters joined by their struggle, their fight, and their victory.
"This is a celebration," she said. "It lets me know I beat it. I won. I survived."
The trail of marchers, clad in pink, is a symbol of strength, and for Chandler, hope.
"Just to know that my chemo is working and I'm going to get to spend more time with my family," Chandler said through tears. "It's a happy day."
This was the 11th year for the Survivors Parade.
Churchill Downs donated $50,000 to Norton Cancer Institute's Breast Health Program.
For every lily sold at Oaks, $1 was donated to Derby Divas' local breast cancer initiatives, like a mobile mammogram center that serves some women in west Louisville.
