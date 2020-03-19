LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As expected, thoroughbred racing regulators have granted Churchill Downs' request to move the Kentucky Derby to the first Saturday in September.
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission unanimously voted at a special meeting Thursday to let Churchill shift five days from its spring meet to late summer -- September 1-5.
The move clears the way for the Derby to proceed after track officials announced earlier this week they would postpone the race because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kentucky state law lets the commission award makeup racing dates for scheduled race days that are cancelled due to "natural disaster or emergency," said Jennifer Wolsing, the agency's general counsel.
"I think we can all agree that COVID-19 undoubtedly constitutes such an emergency," she said.
Ellis Park in Henderson and Kentucky Downs in Franklin had been scheduled to race during that week. Churchill has gotten approval from those tracks to use those days, Wolsing said.
A September Derby would mark the first time since 1945, when it was run in June, that the race wouldn't happen in May. The Kentucky Oaks would be held the day before, on September 4.
