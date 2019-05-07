LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby winner Country House has reportedly been dropped from the Preakness Stakes.
According to a report by Daily Racing Form, trainer Bill Mott says the horse began to show signs of becoming ill. The horse has remained at Churchill Downs since his Derby win on Saturday.
BREAKING NEWS: Country House out of Preakness, per Mott, who said he's coughing, "acting like he's going to get sick" https://t.co/c4gBLBHRWI— Jay Privman (@DRFPrivman) May 7, 2019
Jay Privman, reporter for the Daily Racing Form, spoke with Mott by phone.
"He developed a little bit of a cough this morning," he said, adding that the horse has a good appetite. "He doesn't have a fever. But he's coughing. We drew blood. He's acting like he's going to get sick. He's off the training list, and if he's off the training list, he's off the Preakness list."
"It's probably a little viral thing," he added.
