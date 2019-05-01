LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum will have all four of the 2018 Triple Crown trophies on display beginning Sunday.
Pat Armstrong, President and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Museum, stopped by WDRB in the Morning to talk about the museum's new exhibit, "Justify and a Century of the Crown."
Gear worn by Justify and his jockey, Mike Smith, will also be on display in the exhibit.
During the event, fans can hear from Hall of Fame jockeys Pat Day and Mike Smith and trainer Bob Baffert. They will hold a panel discussion at 1 p.m. and will also be signing specialty Private Select Maker's Mark bottles commemorating 100 years of the Triple Crown.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.