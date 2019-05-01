LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Trainer Michelle Lovell is known around the barns for taking exceptional care of her horses. She's a retired jockey turned trainer and pays attention to every detail. But, she knows just like people, her horses need a treat every now and then. And that includes giving them a beer.
As a matter of fact, many horses like beer and get it as a reward. It can also help a horse gain weight and sweat. We caught up with Lovell after a morning workout and watched her pony Elwood down a cold one.
Why do you give your horses beer?
"When it gets hot in the summer, horses will not sweat as well as they should. For some reason, beer will help the horse sweat. We have had a few non-sweaters in our barn and they will get a beer a day," said Lovell.
Do you ever feed your racehorses beer?
"I have. I owned one in a partnership and he stopped sweating really well. He and Elwood would get a beer a day. We were giving them Guinness. That's the beer of choice but he's moved on to any beer you will buy him," said Lovell.
She also added that Elwood gets one beer and he does not feel the effects of alcohol. It's a twelve hundred pound animal drinking 40 ounces of beer.
