LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bob Baffert has two shots at a record-tying sixth Kentucky Derby victory on Saturday:
Thousand Words, at 15-1, and maybe his best entry, Authentic, the Haskell Invitational winner and an 8-1 shot coming out of the far outside 18 post.
“I really didn’t like drawing the outside post,” Baffert said. “(But) I don’t worry about stuff like that. I got him here, we made it, we got a couple of more days to go, (we need to) keep him healthy, keep him happy, because you know things can still go wrong between now and then.”
Baffert is hoping to score the Oaks/Derby Double as he enters Gamine in the Kentucky Oaks. The Acorn and Saratoga Test winner is the even money favorite.
“It’s actually fortunate they’re running (the Oaks) now," he said. "She wasn’t ready in May. She would have never made the Oaks."
