LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No fans at the Kentucky Derby this year also means no big stars in town for an annual party the night before.
You won't see Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers or Kid Rock at the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala. What would've been the 32nd straight year for the fundraiser packed with celebrities has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the past 12 years, the Gala has raised nearly $17 million for UK Healthcare's Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center.
UK said the Barnstable name makes a difference year-round.
"I think a lot of people recognize the uniqueness of what they've done over the years," said John Fowlkes with the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center. "When we talk to people around the country and how our center is supported, they think this quite innovative. They all wish they had people like that supporting them."
Patricia Barnstable said plans are already underway for the 2021 Derby Eve Gala at her home.
