LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Pegasus Parade officially kicked off Kentucky Derby season, but this year's parade was unlike any other, traveling through several Louisville neighborhoods.
Instead of people traveling to the parade, typically along Broadway, the parade traveled across south and west Louisville on Saturday.
With horns honking, and floats driving down the road, the 2021 touring Pegasus Parade kicked off at Zoeller Pump Company on Cane Run Road on Saturday afternoon.
Heather Dougherty was joined by friends and family on Ralph Avenue, part of the parade's route.
"We normally go out to Broadway. We park at a friend's and walk up the street, but this is kind of nice because it's not as crowded," said Dougherty. "It's much safer, especially for the kids who aren't vaccinated yet."
The rain didn't stop people from celebrating along the route, either standing outside with umbrellas, watching from their front doors, or from their parked cars.
"I think this is pretty exciting," said Julie Schum, who watched the parade from her car. "I was looking through the map, and it's like the balloon chase where you can chase the parade all through town."
Schum traveled from Shively with her grandkids to take in the festivities. For many families, the traveling parade was more convenient.
"We live in the neighborhood, so we were excited the parade was going through the neighborhood today," said TuNice Cole, who was with her 11-year-old daughter. "I really don't do big crowds, so this is nice that we're able to do it this way."
For many, seeing smiling faces was a welcome change after a difficult year.
"It's some sense of normalcy, but we still have to be safe, so we get to do something this year," said Cole. "Not everything is canceled."
"It's just something normal," added Dougherty. "Last year, everything got canceled, and even though it's still not the same, it's a step in the right direction."
The Pegasus Parade will hit the streets again on Sunday. The Kentucky Derby Festival will release its route on Sunday morning.
