LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time since 1989 (I’ll always love you, Sunday Silence), I can pick the Kentucky Derby winner with supreme confidence.
Not Essential Quality, the legitimate favorite.
Not Rock Your World, the speedy winner of the Santa Anita Derby.
Not any of the horses trained by Hall of Famers Bob Baffert, Todd Pletcher or Steve Asmussen.
What’s that leave, some ridiculous long shot?
No. It leaves you.
You’re the winner of Kentucky Derby 147, because the race is back where it belongs, a stirring sign of a return to normalcy.
On the first Saturday in May, not the first Saturday in September. As the first leg of the Triple Crown, not the race that followed the Belmont Stakes when we all simply tried to survive 2020.
It should be some sight Saturday with 50,000 (or dare I say more?) Derby-lovers like you bringing the adrenaline back to Churchill Downs. It’s your time to celebrate what we missed last year and to sensibly prove everybody can mask up, act reasonably and bring prime-time sports events back to the calendar.
Bye bye empty stadiums, arenas and tracks.
“Even the horses feel what's missing when we race with nobody in the grandstand,” said trainer D. Wayne Lukas, an 85-year-old COVID-19 survivor with four Kentucky Derby victories. “It’s going to be great to get the atmosphere back. Nothing touches the energy of the Kentucky Derby when the horses leave that starting gate. It's the greatest moment in sports.”
If the weather forecast — 76 and mostly sunny — holds for Saturday, the Derby will be on track to be the largest crowd for an American sporting event since COVID-19 emptied everything 14 months ago.
Unofficially, the number the Derby must top is 38,238, the crowd that gathered at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to watch the Rangers open their home baseball schedule against Toronto April 5.
Maybe next year, we can topple the record Churchill gathering of 170,513 that watched American Pharoah start his journey to the Triple Crown six years ago.
Even less than half full, Churchill Downs will be a more comforting sight than it was last September when hand sanitizer machines outnumbered the spilled mint juleps as Authentic gave Baffert his sixth Derby victory.
I wrote my 2020 Derby column while sitting on a bench outside the press room. No crushed beer cans. No torn up mutuel tickets. Nobody within a furlong on me.
Saturday will signal another strong move back to business as usual: the sight of the hats, the roars of the crowd and even the smells of the stale cigars. Seeing old friends, like Lane Gold, will top the list of Derby 147 highlights.
In 1993, when he was a student at the University of Louisville, Gold wedged himself into the Churchill Downs infield for his first Kentucky Derby. He celebrated that moment even though he did not have a winning ticket on Sea Hero.
He returned to the infield the following year and failed to cash on Go For Gin. Didn’t matter. Gold was hooked, eventually settling into a job in the Churchill Downs media relations office, one that he eventually left to return to New York City to run the family business.
Even after he returned Manhattan, his consecutive Derby streak stretched to 27 when he watched Country House win on a historic disqualification two years ago.
Like thousands of others with Derby Fever, Gold ended his streak last year, even though he could have secured a media pass and attended.
Even at 48 and in excellent health, Gold saw no reason to challenge COVID-19.
“It was surreal,” he said. “I never thought I would watch the Derby on TV from my living room.
“I gave some thought to going, but there were too many unknowns and too many risks. There’s a chance the curve ball could have gone right across the middle of plate, but if it bounced in the dirt, it would be better if I wasn’t there.”
This year, Gold made a different calculation. He took his vaccinations as soon as they were available.
He bought his usual airplane ticket to Cincinnati (better price and more options than flying to Louisville). He secured his rental car at a price increase of about 160%. He secured a hotel room at a price decrease of more than 50% with no minimum stay requirement, the surest sign we’re not back to normal.
First flight in more than a year. First sports event in more than a year.
Gold returned to Louisville on Thursday night. He returned to Churchill Downs on Friday morning. He’ll start a new Kentucky Derby streak Saturday.
“I thought about the risk, but in the end, I felt like it was safe,” Gold said. “I love the race so much. I have so many friends and so much history here. If it was safe, I had to be here.”
So he’s here, more confirmation that the winner of Derby 147 has been decided:
It’s you.
