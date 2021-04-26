LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrating culture, fare and live racing — Churchill Downs has announced the lineup for this year's Thurby, the Thursday before Saturday's running of the Kentucky Derby.
The day features 11 races, including the Unbridled Sidney and Opening Verse Overnight Stakes.
Pagoda performances between live races include Kentucky native Ben Sollee, Scott T. Smith, and Zaniah and Abby Hamilton.
Kentucky-inspired foods will be offered as well as the official Thurby cocktail, the Old Forester Old Fashioned.
Tickets are still available on the Kentucky Derby website. Reserved seats start at $69 and include food and non-alcoholic drinks. Limited general admission tickets with no seat are $40 and will be sold on the day of. Those tickets also include food and non-alcoholic drinks. For additional ticketing information, as well as a list of food offerings, click here.
To purchase tickets, click here. Thurby is this Thursday, April 29. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. with the first race at 12:45 p.m. Face masks and social distancing will be required. For more information about the track's COVID-19 guidelines for this year's Derby Week, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.