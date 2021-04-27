LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Almost 300 representatives from Kentucky's foster care sector will get to attend the 147th Kentucky Derby.
Churchill Downs announced a partnership Tuesday with Louisville nonprofit organizations championed by Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who uses high-stakes bets on sports as creative marketing promotions for Gallery Furniture.
The Kentucky Derby Foster Family Initiative partners Maryhurst and Boys & Girls Haven, two locally-based nonprofits that provide social services, with Churchill Downs.
The horse racing complex in Louisville will work with its charitable partners to identify foster parents, alumni and social service workers.
“We are always excited for the opportunity to use the unforgettable experience of the Kentucky Derby as a platform for good,” Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson said in a news release.
As the oldest child-serving nonprofit organization, Maryhurst works to prevent abuse and empower survivors of trauma and abuse. The nonprofit provide community-based counseling, residential treatment and transitional living support.
"This generous donation from Mattress Mack has presented a wonderful chance to recognize professionals and foster families who work tirelessly to ensure that every child in Kentucky has the opportunity to thrive," said Micah Jorrisch, vice president of external relations for Maryhurst.
For more than 70 years, Boys & Girls Haven has provided homes for abandoned, abused and neglected children. The nonprofit offers in-home Foster care, residential foster care, transitional living and independence readiness.
"We are proud to be a part of the Kentucky Derby Foster Family Initiative," said Amanda Masterson, CEO of Boys & Girls Haven. "We are grateful for the support and ongoing partnership with Churchill Downs.”
McIngvale has a personal connection with foster care work after his daughter and her husband adopted a child after serving as foster parents.
"I have seen first hand the importance of foster care," McIngvale said. "I’m thrilled to partner through Churchill Downs with these Louisville nonprofit organizations that work tirelessly to help children and families thrive. I couldn’t be happier to help provide them the opportunity to enjoy this year’s Kentucky Derby.”
