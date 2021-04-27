LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 25 years at Churchill Downs, Mike Anderson will experience Derby 147 in a different role. This time as track president.
In an interview with WDRB in the Morning on the Backside at Churchill Downs Anderson said he did not know what his Derby Day would like. He said he asked around to see what he was supposed to do and called former track president Kevin Flannery for advice.
Anderson said he is excited that the track is back for Derby 147. Crowds will not be the same as 2019 but Churchill Downs is expecting 40-50,000 people to attend this year's race.
For those coming to track for the Kentucky Derby most of the parking will be at Exposition Center and attendees will be dropped off at the front Paddock Gate.
Copyright 2021 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.