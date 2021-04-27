LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs Publicity Manager Keven Kerstein joined WDRB in The Morning to talk about horses to watch out for in this year's Kentucky Derby.
Kerstein says Essentialy Quality is a legitimate favorite in Saturday's Kentucky Derby. Trainer Brad Cox of the Breeders Cup Juvenile and Blue Grass Stakes winner is looking for his first Derby win with his first ever entry in the field.
The Louisville native has another contender in the Run for the Roses, Mandaloun. Mandaloun is looking to be 20-1 in this year's race.
Kerstein also touted Oldham County native Greg Foley's horse O Besos. He says O Besos has untapped potential with his closing speed.
