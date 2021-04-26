LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets for the Kentucky Oaks and Derby are going quick, according to Churchill Downs.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there won't be nearly as many fans at the track throughout the week.
The track is only selling infield general admission tickets and some reserved seating tickets.
Overall, on Derby Day, there will only be up to 45,000 fans. The largest Derby on record had about 170,000 fans.
Churchill Downs says it is confident about the safety measures being taken.
"We are going to celebrate Saturday. We're going to have a fun time, but we're going to do it safely and responsibly," said Darren Rogers, a spokesperson for Churchill Downs. "We've done this at Churchill Downs for 147 years and for the last year, we've been preparing to operate under CDC guidelines and work with local and state health officials."
The track isn't releasing the exact number of tickets still left for Oaks or Derby, so fans should get them while they can.
