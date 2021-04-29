LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Bourbon and Florida wine are on the line for a Kentucky Derby wager between the mayors of Louisville and Ocala, Florida.
Mayor Greg Fischer is ready for his annual bet with Ocala mayor Kent Guinn. The two have a race rivalry going back seven years -- minus 2020, when they canceled their wager because of the pandemic.
This year, Fischer is going with Essential Quality, the Kentucky-bred colt trained by Louisville native Brad Cox. Guinn is picking Soup and Sandwich, which is a Florida-bred horse owned by the granddaughter of the Campbell Soup founder. Both colts are gray.
“Trainer Brad Cox is a dyed-in-the-wool Louisvillian who grew up two blocks from Churchill Downs on Evelyn Avenue,” Fischer said in a release. “It would be a great local story for him to win the big race with Essential Quality.”
Mayor Fischer bet a bottle of Louisville-based Brown-Forman Corp.’s Woodford Reserve signed by Master Distiller Chris Morris. Woodford Reserve is the official bourbon of the Kentucky Derby.
Mayor Guinn bet Stonestreet Estate Vineyards 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon. Kendall-Jackson is a major sponsor of the Derby, and the founder’s family has strong ties to horse racing, establishing Stonestreet Farm, a 1,800-acre stable in Lexington, Kentucky.
Both mayors lead cities steeped in thoroughbred tradition and have a rivalry for the title of "Horse Capital of the World."
Guinn is encouraging residents of Ocala to go to the city’s new World Equestrian Center to watch the Derby on Saturday on jumbotrons overlooking the Grand Stadium.
