LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews at Churchill Downs are getting ready for Kentucky Derby week, and there are a lot of moving parts behind-the-scenes to get everything set.
On Monday, crews were painting, mowing, mopping, dusting chairs and getting other finishing touches ready.
"A large chunk of the operational details we have, those are already in place," Churchill Downs Spokesperson Darren Rogers said. "Now, we're kind of just checking all the boxes."
Rogers said nearly everything was put in place for opening night Saturday. He said 11,500 guests came to Churchill Downs for the even, and around 40,000 to 45,000 guests are expected to be at Churchill Downs for Derby Day.
The pops of color from the flowers and plants throughout Churchill Downs' property are also a big focus for the first Saturday in May.
"We take care of almost 200 acres of property here," said Matt Bizzell, director of horticulture at the track. "That is most of the plants and grass and shrubs that are on the property,"
Bizzle said there is a lot of planning that goes into the process, and he works with just nine crew members to maintain everything. He said this week is all about maintaining and making sure what's on display is not damaged.
"He are watering, making sure things are clean," he said. "If something does get damaged, we replace it."
He said about 20,000 annuals are grown in the Churchill Downs greenhouse. Of those, 15,000 to 16,000 get planted for Derby Day. Bizzell said he is still in the planting process to get ready for this weekend, but most everything that is left is the greenhouse is a replacement flower at this point.
"There are so many people here that don't pay any attention to the grounds, but there's a good amount of people that really appreciate the work that my crew does," he said. "And I love seeing that."
Rogers said Churchill Downs is a 190-acre facility with "plenty of room." He said other finishing touches this week include setting up tents and sponsorship signs.
"We're going to be operating safe, responsibly, but we're going to have a really good time this week," Rogers said.
