LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Singer-songwriter Tori Kelly — a two-time Grammy Award winner known for hits like "Unbreakable Smile" and "Never Alone," — will sing the National Anthem at the 147th Kentucky Derby.
Churchill Downs made the announcement in a Monday afternoon news release. The performance will take place just after 5 p.m.
"Tori Kelly is one of music's most vibrant, versatile artists, and we look forward to her national anthem performance as we come together this year to celebrate the Kentucky Derby," Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack, said in a statement. "We are excited to welcome Tori to Louisville to help us kick off the Run for the Roses on the first Saturday in May."
The announcement comes just after Kelly wraps up two collaborations with Justin Bieber.
Past artists who have sung the National Anthem at the Kentucky Derby include Jennifer Nettles (2019), Pentatonix (2018), Harry Connick, Jr. (2017), Lady A (2016), Josh Groban (2015), Jo Dee Messina (2014), Martina McBride (2013) and Mary J. Blige (2012).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.