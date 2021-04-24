LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crafting of the famous Garland of Roses for the Kentucky Derby will begin next week.
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the process to be moved to Churchill Downs in 2020, the Derby tradition is returning to the Middletown Kroger (12501 Shelbyville Road).
Florists with Kroger will begin preparing the garlands on Monday, and the public can begin watching the process on Thursday. Due to the pandemic, Kroger is limiting access to maintain social distancing.
On Thursday, you can watch the crafting of the Garland of Lilies from 4 to 8 p.m. at Kroger.
On Friday, the public can view the making of the rose garland from 3 to 9 p.m.
