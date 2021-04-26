LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman who grew up in Louisville’s PRP neighborhood loves making Derby hats. Shannon Kenner used to beg friends going to the track to let her make them a fascinator or hat.
“Two years ago, I decided I would just start making what I liked, and working with all the beautiful materials is a labor of love,” Kenner said.
She was making hats for no one in particular; she just enjoyed seeing what she could come up with.
“I sit at a table with all of my supplies around and go, ‘Ooh! That would look pretty together,’" Kenner shared.
She figured she could eventually find people who would want to wear her designs for Oaks and Derby. Then, the pandemic hit, leaving Shannon with no one to wear her creations, but that didn’t stop her from making more. Over the past year, she stockpiled an inventory of dozens of hats and fascinators, and she was ready when Churchill Downs announced fans would be allowed at this year’s races.
She sells her hats through a private Facebook group called Shannon’s Derby Designs. People can ask to join the group. Photos are grouped by color, and Kenner, who lives in Crawford County, IN, delivers hats a few times a week to the Louisville area. She says she has three types of customers.
“I make hats for the classic people who go to Derby with employers or a special group of friends, and they want the big hat. Then, you've got the second type of person who just wants to have fun at Derby. They might go to the infield or a party at someone's house, but they want fun and colorful,” she said. “ The third type of person--they're my people. They are the ones who say, ‘You're going to wear a hat or a fascinator, you might as well just be outrageous.’"
Kenner said she just can’t stop creating this beautiful headwear. Asked about this being an expensive hobby, Kenner replied, “Well, golf is an expensive hobby, so if I was golfing, I would be spending this much. Instead, I'm staying home and making hats.”
Kenner's fascinators start at $35, and her most expensive hat costs only $60. Here’s a link to the Facebook group where she sells her creations: https://www.facebook.com/groups/190018892058971
