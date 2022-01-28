LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeneland's $1 million Toyota Blue Grass Stakes is getting a boost as one of the final qualifying races for the Kentucky Derby.
The Derby prep has been elevated to Grade 1 status for the 2022 Spring Meet. The American Graded Stakes Committee of the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association made the announcement on Friday. The race had been a Grade 2 stakes since 2017.
The Toyota Blue Grass is scheduled for Friday, April 9, at Keeneland in Lexington. This year's race marks the 98th running of the 3-year-old prep, which is worth 170 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby (G1). The winner gets 100 qualifying points.
"We are thrilled that the Toyota Blue Grass has been restored to Grade 1 status," Keeneland Vice President of Racing Gatewood Bell said in a release.
In recent years, the Toyota Blue Grass has been won by juvenile champions Essential Quality (2021) and Good Magic (2018) and by Grade 1 winners and millionaires Vekoma (2019) and Art Collector (2020).
The early nomination deadline for the Toyota Blue Grass is Feb. 19.
Four other Keeneland stakes races also received upgrades including the Bryan Station, held at 1 mile on the grass, was promoted to Grade 3 status, while the Perryville at 7 furlongs became a Listed stakes.
Two Spring Meet stakes, the $200,000 Palisades and $200,000 TVG Limestone, were promoted to Listed status. Both stakes are for 3-year-olds at 5½ furlongs on the grass. The Palisades is scheduled for Sunday, April 10, and the TVG Limestone, for fillies, will be held Friday, April 15.
Tickets for Keeneland's 2022 Spring Meet, to be held April 8-29, will go on sale to the public beginning at 9 a.m. ET, Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Similar to last year, all General Admission, Grandstand and Dining tickets must be pre-purchased online through Keeneland's Official Online Ticket Office at tickets.Keeneland.com or on the Keeneland Race Day app.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.