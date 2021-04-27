LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native Brad Cox is seeking to become the first man from the Kentucky Derby's host city to win the famed Run For the Roses, and now he will make that bid with the morning line favorite.
Essential Quality, the 2-year-old champion who won his debut race on Derby Day, 2020, and who is unbeaten since then, will lead an expected field of 20 from the No. 14 post as a 2-1 favorite.
Other major contenders are expected to be Santa Anita Derby winner Rock Your World, trained by John Sadler and breaking from the No. 15 post at 5-1; and Todd Pletcher's Known Agenda, who drew the rail but still was made a 6-1 third choice.
Hot Rod Charlie, trained by two-time Derby winner Doug O'Neill, will break from the No. 9 post and is 8-1. Brad Cox's Highly Motivated, a close second to Essential Quality in the Blue Grass Stakes last time out, will break from the No. 17 post at 10-1.
A full listing of post positions, trainers, jockeys and morning line odds is below.
