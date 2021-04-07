LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum plans to host one of the only galas happening this Derby season.
The museum said its 34th annual gala will be held outside on the Oak's Terrace on Friday, April 23.
The gala, which is the largest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit, was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Patrick Armstrong, the CEO and president of the Kentucky Derby Museum, said the decision was made "carefully" by the museum staff and board of directors.
"It has been a tough year financially for the museum, like many other nonprofit organizations,” Armstrong said. “But tourism is slowly bouncing back. We are seeing a nice flow of guests through the museum daily and feel that people are ready to safely celebrate the Kentucky Derby."
Museum officials said the gala will meet GBAC STAR cleaning standards for facilities and masks will be required except when guests are eating or drinking. Hand sanitizer stations will also be placed throughout the event.
The night will include cocktails and a seated dinner following by live music and dancing. Officials say social distancing and capacity guidelines will be followed.
Individual tickets are $550 and tables of eight cost $4,400. Limited tickets are still available.
