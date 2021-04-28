LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby Museum President Patrick Armstrong talked with WDRB in the Morning about the new exhibits and changes visitors can see at the museum.
The museum's newest exhibit, Black Heritage in Racing, opened up in March.
Visitors can learn the history of the Derby, get tours on the frontside and backside, and enjoy the museum's gift shop.
Armstrong says tourists can enjoy a taste of the rich history behind the Derby for the first time, but he says even Louisvillians may be surprised at what they can learn.
Copyright 2021 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.