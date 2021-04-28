LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields says there will be plenty of officers to handle security for the Kentucky Derby, but admits that Louisville is not immune to a nationwide shortage of police officers.
And she has a message for activists in the city.
During an appearance on WDRB in the Morning on Wednesday, Shields said there will be no shortage of officers for the Kentucky Derby.
"We're in a good space," she said. "The state, local and federal partners in the Louisville area, and in Kentucky, have been phenomenal. The partnerships and the support that we have been afforded is fantastic."
That said, Shields says she's concerned about a nationwide "staffing issue," and says it is becoming increasingly difficult for LMPD to hire and retain officers.
When that happens, she says the ability to fight crime in the city suffers.
"At the end of the day, what we are not discussing is the violent crime," she said. "There is a violent crime issue. There is a gun issue -- an illegal gun issue. There is a gang issue. And it takes cops, at the end of the day, to sort through that."
That's why, Shields says, it's important to push for increased pay to hire and retain good quality LMPD officers.
She also pointed to ongoing caravans and protests as another challenge for officers who want to go after violent crime, making a pointed plea to activists.
"I understand why we're in this space," she said. "But we have expended so much energy managing caravans and protests. And the reality is, every time we're managing them, we are pulling away from fighting violent crime. So my goal is to get the individuals who clearly have some seed of activism in their soul to redirect their energies to help us get violent crime under control."
"I need their help," she admitted. "But lets redirect it and get the conversation in an area that we can all benefit from."
She also addressed an announcement made by the U.S. Attorney General on Monday that he was launching a federal civil rights investigation into LMPD.
She says it's an announcement that did not surprise her.
"All along in the back of my mind, I realized this was probably the direction we were going to be headed in with the DOJ," she said. "So it's a little disappointing, but it's not surprising."
"What I see the DOJ efforts doing is really just doubling down on what we're already trying to accomplish here," she said. "I am completely open to it -- and I think the more energy, and the intensity, and moreso the urgency in which we tackle this, the sooner we will come out on top of it."
And it's an issue she says is not just exclusive to Louisville.
"It is obvious that, across the United States, policing has to change dramatically -- and LMPD is included in that," she said.
"We've got to get it right," she added. "We just have to."
