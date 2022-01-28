LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The poster artist for this year's Kentucky Derby Festival is a Louisville native whose work can be seen around the city.
Kacy Jackson was named Friday as the official artist for this year's KDF poster, according to a news release.
Jackson is known for his colorful murals seen around Louisville -- including "The Unified Race" mural on the side of NuLu Marketplace, which went up in April last year.
Officials said Jackson is an internationally recognized artist "driven by his passion and dedication." Founding "The Art of Kacy" in 2017, Jackson's mission "is to impact and inspire others through his many works of art," including small-scale paintings and large-scale murals. He's also made creative contributions to charitable organizations and public art.
We're excited to share that Louisville native, Kacy Jackson, has created this year's Official #KyDerbyFestival poster! We can't wait for you to see it! Stay tuned for the reveal on 2/4. LEARN MORE about Kacy and his work here: https://t.co/kgGk8y6c2j pic.twitter.com/V9Aw3znVuI— KY Derby Festival (@KyDerbyFestival) January 28, 2022
"Kacy's uplifting style and his work to connect people through his art inspired us and aligns with our own mission of bringing the community together," KDF President and CEO Matt Gibson said in a news release on Friday.
Jackson said being chosen as this year's Derby Festival Poster Artist gives him "the opportunity to represent the community on a whole new level and at a special time for our city."
This year's poster will be unveiled next Friday, Feb. 4. KDF officials said the public will be able to see the poster and new merchandise at the "Festival Unveiled" event on March 16 at the Mellwood Arts Center. Tickets start at $45 and are available for purchase now, here.
To learn more about Jackson's art and look at some of his work, click here for his website or here for his Facebook page.
