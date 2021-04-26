LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The smell of mint is in the air, which means the Kentucky Derby is just around the corner.
After a year of confusion and change, the Derby is back on the first Saturday in May. Inevitably, mint juleps will be flowing at Churchill Downs and at home parties around Kentuckiana. For most people celebrating, the fragrant and flavorful garnish that tops the iconic drink will be a product of Nelson Family Agriculture.
"There's always something to do. We're always busy, but it's never quite this full throttle," said farm owner Nick Nelson.
During Derby season, the family farm takes over a neighborhood area in Pleasure Ridge Park. They distribute their Kentucky mint to Kroger stores, restaurants, and of course, Churchill Downs, but the owner of the farm says sales are down across the board.
"I think the track will be down for sure," said Nelson. "But it looks like Kroger and all of them will be preparing for some more home parties."
Regardless of where his mint is going, Nelson, who is headed into his 17th Derby on the farm, said he is just thankful to have a more normal Derby after a year of hardships during the pandemic. The farm, which typically maintains its mint year-round had to mow 90% of the crop off last year after sales were virtually non-existent for Churchill Downs and Derby day.
As the farm prepared and planned planting for a comeback this year, a late April snowfall put the team about a day behind on cutting in the field.
"We've got plenty of mint to supply everybody. It's if we can get it all cut timely," Nelson said. "It might pinch us a little bit, but we'll make it happen. Might take some late nights for us to make it happen."
Whether you have a mint julep from the track or a homemade one with that special sprig of Kentucky mint, Nelson who spends hours on the farm making sure it is perfect, has one simple message.
"We want them to drink more," said Nelson.
