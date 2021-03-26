LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new batch Kentucky Derby tickets are now on sale.
The new two-day Oaks and Derby ticket options include bleacher and grandstand seating along with reserved box seating for six in the infield.
This year, all reserved seats include all-inclusive food and drink. Churchill Downs said this change is to reduce the amount of time spent in line and eliminating the need for cash for food and beverages.
The track said if COVID-19 rates continue to decline, there may be additional reserved seats and general admission tickets in the infield.
