LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thoroughbred races, excitement, and signature Derby fashions kicked off Derby week Saturday night.
Coming out of quarantine some have made it their mission to attend not only Opening Night of Derby — but the entire week in style.
Even on a rainy day, the vibrant colors and styles made it all worth it for those like Christian Anderson who has been anticipating Derby since he moved to Louisville last year.
"I grew up on Minnesota and have heard about the Derby for 43 years and what an opportunity to come for my first one coming out a year of COVID," Anderson said. "Seeing people together, wearing the mask and social distancing. It's nice to have something to celebrate."
Decked out in a Mardi Gras themed hat and yellow floral flowy pants, Elizabeth Wayne, visiting from Brandenburg, said she came dressed to impress.
“What's more impressive than Mardi Gras," said Wayne.
Churchill Downs and The Fund for the Arts partnered once again to kick off Derby Week.
