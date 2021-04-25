LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In honor of the Great Balloon Race and Great Balloon Glow that typically happen during the Kentucky Derby Festival, hot air balloons took flight Sunday for the Great BalloonFest Tribute.
More than a dozen balloons launched from the east end Sunday evening for the fly-in that was hosted by the Kentucky Derby Festival.
The BalloonFest was originally planned for Saturday morning, but was postponed due to "unfavorable winds."
After launching, the balloonists flew to a drop point to drop a bag of bluegrass seed onto a target. The top three that were closest to the center of the target received prizes, according to Kentucky Derby Festival organizers.
The Tribute was not open to spectators, but KDF encouraged the public to post photos with the hashtag #SpotABalloon to be entered to win a hot air balloon ride for two.
The first Great Balloon Race was held in 1973.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.