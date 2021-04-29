LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rain or shine, thousands of fans headed to Churchill Downs with their Thurby spirit in full supply.
Thursday's rainy weather wasn't enough to keep people from getting decked out in their best Derby attire, from neon pink dresses and fascinators to pale blue and green jackets.
"I'm just excited to be here," Sarah Beckman said. "This last year has just been terrible, so it's nice to feel a little bit normal and get back to the things we enjoy."
Many simply swapped heels for rainboots this year, while others decided to model their whole look after comfort rather than style.
"It's nice to be out," Joe Bizianes said. "This is our crowning moment for the city, and it's nice to be back and have everything open and be able to celebrate this."
Umbrellas are not allowed inside the track, but Louisville native Christine Hall stayed dry in a colorful poncho and matching pink sandals.
"I like to be fashionable, of course," Hall said. "I have all pink outfits. It's my signature color."
Locals and visitors alike were among the crowd.
Not long after gates opened at 11:30 a.m., lines formed at bars around the track as people grabbed a glass of the Churchill Down's classics: the Oaks Lily and the Mint Julep.
