2nd Street Bridge Closed

The Clark Memorial (2nd Street) Bridge closed at 9:30 a.m. so crews could begin preparations for Thunder Over Louisville. It's scheduled to reopen by 2 p.m. Sunday. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Second Street Bridge is closed through Sunday afternoon as crews prepare for Thunder Over Louisville.

The bridge closed at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, and will remain closed through at least 2 p.m. Sunday. Additionally, the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge is scheduled to close Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for airshow practice.

It will close again Saturday, from 10 a.m. until midnight for Thunder. 

LMPD officials released detailed traffic and security plans earlier this week. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags