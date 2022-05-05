LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the University of Louisville men's basketball coaching staff enjoyed their first trip Thursday to the backside of Churchill Downs.
Assistant coaches Nolan Smith and Danny Manning got out to the track to see some Derby contenders work out. The coaches said being more engaged in the community through events like this is one of the things head coach Kenny Payne wants the program to do more of moving forward.
"We want our guys to go out, feel the community," Manning said. "It also gives you a level of appreciation or understanding of, 'Hey, I can relate to this young person or I can relate to this person here in some way, shape or form.' And that's what we're experiencing now. Just walking around the back house, the different connections and different people we have a chance to come into contact with."
Smith agreed, adding that college sports is about more than just winning: It's about building character.
"Obviously, we're looking for great players. But we're looking for great human beings, guys that just know how to love and know how to embrace a community," he said. "This community needs players that want to be part of it as well."
Payne, Smith and Manning have all won national titles in college basketball as players and/or assistant coaches.
