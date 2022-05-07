IMAGES | Long shot Rich Strike stuns the field, wins the 148th Kentucky Derby
1 of 19
Jockey Sonny Leon reacts to winning the 148th Kentucky Derby aboard Rich Stike. (Eric Crawford photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Jockey Sonny Leon reacts to winning the 148th Kentucky Derby aboard Rich Stike. (Eric Crawford photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Jockey Sonny Leon reacts to winning the 148th Kentucky Derby aboard Rich Stike. (Eric Crawford photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Rich Strike takes command in the stretch to win the 148th Kentucky Derby. (Eric Crawford photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Rich Strike jockey Sonny Leon celebrates in the Churchill Downs' winners' circle after winning the 148th Kentucky Derby. (Eric Crawford photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Rich Strike jockey Sonny Leon in the Churchill Downs' winners' circle after winning the 148th Kentucky Derby. (Eric Crawford photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Rich Strike jockey Sonny Leon celebrates by tossing rosepetals into the air in the Churchill Downs' winners' circle after winning the 148th Kentucky Derby. (Eric Crawford photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Rich Strike jockey Sonny Leon celebrates in the Churchill Downs' winners' circle after winning the 148th Kentucky Derby. (Eric Crawford photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Rich Strike jockey Sonny Leon celebrates in the Churchill Downs' winners' circle after winning the 148th Kentucky Derby. (Eric Crawford photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Rich Strike jockey Sonny Leon celebrates in the Churchill Downs' winners' circle after winning the 148th Kentucky Derby. (Eric Crawford photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Rich Strike and jockey Sony Leon receive the garland of roses after winning the 148th Kentucky Derby. (Eric Crawford photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Rich Strike and jockey Sony Leon in the Churchill Downs' winners' circle after winning the 148th Kentucky Derby. (Eric Crawford photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon head toward the Churchill Downs' winners' circle after winning the 148th Kentucky Derby. (Eric Crawford photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon head toward the Churchill Downs' winners' circle after winning the 148th Kentucky Derby. (Eric Crawford photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon head toward the Churchill Downs' winners' circle after winning the 148th Kentucky Derby. (Eric Crawford photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon head toward the Churchill Downs' winners' circle after winning the 148th Kentucky Derby. (Eric Crawford photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon head toward the Churchill Downs' winners' circle after winning the 148th Kentucky Derby. (Eric Crawford photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Rich Strike takes command in the stretch to win the 148th Kentucky Derby. (Eric Crawford photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Rich Strike jockey Sony Leon celebrates in the Churchill Downs' winners' circle after winning the 148th Kentucky Derby. (Eric Crawford photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
The tears were not surprising, certainly not compared to what happened in the race. THAT was surprising. You see, Rich Strike did not finish last.
A former claiming horse who was not part of the Derby field until another horse scratched Friday, he won the Kentucky Derby, which is something like Saint Peter's winning the NCAA Tournament or Vanderbilt winning the college football playoff.
If you liked Rich Strike, you got odds of better than 80-to-1. But there was no reason to like him because Rich Strike had not finished better than third in his last five races — and none of his last five races were major Derby preps.
“What planet are we on?” said Rick Dawson, who claimed the colt for $30,000 after Rich Strike started his career at Ellis Park and won a claiming race at Churchill last Sept. 17.
Calumet Farm is the historic horse operation with the trademark white fence line in Lexington that has bred eight Derby winners. Calumet gave up on the horse as a 2-year-old. People pay big dollars for 2-year-olds they think can win the Kentucky Derby. They don't give them away for $30,000.
“I feel like I’ve been propelled somewhere,” Dawson said. “Are you sure this is not a dream because it can’t be true?”
IMAGES | Celebrities hit the red carpet at Churchill Downs
1 of 30
Mario and Courtney Lopez
Mario and Courtney Lopez
Derby Red Carpet 2022-Derby trophy.jpg
Officials hold the Kentucky Derby trophy on the red carpet at Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
The Beshears at Derby 148-Red Carpet.jpg
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, his wife Britainy and their children on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Joey Fatone at Derby 148 red carpet.jpg
*NSYNC's Joey Fatone on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Derby red carpet 2022-Jimmie Johnson
Race car driver Jimmie Johnson and his wife Chandra on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Derby red carpet 2022.jpg
Louisville native and fashion designer Gunnar Deatherage (left), who competed on Project Runway, walks the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Greg Fischer-Derby 148 red carpet.jpg
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Jack Harlow-Derby 148 red carpet.jpg
Jack Harlow on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Kentucky Derby Trophy
The Kentucky Derby trophy is escorted down the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Nick Vallelonga
"Green Book" actor Nick Vallelonga on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Randall King and Brittany Warthan
Country music artists Randall King and Brittany Warthan on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
T Rex
Rexy (an unassociated Tyrannosaurus rex) on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Joy and Rick Frazier
Former professional basketball player Rick Frazier and his wife Joy, on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Ian Rapoport
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and wife Leah on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Joey Wagner
Louisville's own, Joey Wagner on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Desmond Ritter
NFL Atlanta Falcon's quarterback Desmond Ritter and his girlfriend Claire Cornett on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Rob Angel
Rob Angel, creator of Pictionary, and his wife, on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Jim Kelly
Former NFL quarterback Jim Kelly on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
JD Shelburne
JD Shelburne and wife Amy Jo on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Joey McFarland
Film producer Joey McFarland on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Jason Aldean
Country music singer Jason Aldean and wife, Brittany, on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Jack Harlow
Rapper Jack Harlow on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Jean Robert de Cavel
Chef Jean Robert de Cavel on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Richie Sambora
Rock guitarist and singer Richie Sambora on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Joan Osborne
Singer Joan Osborne on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Bianca Belair and Montez Ford
WWE stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Jennifer Robertson
Schitt's Creek actress Jennifer Robertson on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Brittany Spencer
Country music singer Brittany Spencer on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Chase Rice
Country music singer Chase Rice on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Frank's Legs
WDRB's Frank Stamper shows off his legs on on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Rich Strike did it in a way that made the sharpest handicappers drop their binoculars and gasp. With the crowd focused on the expected match race between top contenders Epicenter and Zandon unfolding in middle of stretch, jockey Sandy Leon snuck Rich Strike through on the rail. Leon saved ground the entire trip while stalking the field. Now it was time to move.
Trailing 14 horses with a quarter-mile to run, Rich Strike slipped outside to pass Messier and then ran down the big two to shock the world and win the Derby by three-quarters of a length. He covered the mile-and-a-quarter in a respectable 2:02.61.
On a $2 bet, Rich Strike paid $163.60 to win, $74.20 to place and $29.40 to show. The Rich Strike/Epicenter exacta paid $4,101.20 and if you added Zandon and bet the 50-cent trifecta, you made $7,435.35.
Throw fourth place Simplification into your superfecta and you won $321,500.10 for a $1 wager.
Crazy?
Hey, I’m surprised, too. Surprised it didn’t pay more.
At noon Friday trainer Eric Reed texted his daughter Shelby and told her not to drive from Nashville for the race. “They told my Dad to stand down,” Shelby Reed said. “It was over. We weren’t getting in.”
Five minutes later he texted her again and told her to change her plans. Trainer D. Wayne Lukas scratched Ethereal Road.
Rich Strike was running, wearing saddle cloth No. 21 and starting from post position 20. Eric Reed, who once lost more than 20 horses in a barn fire, finally got his first Derby horse.
“I never thought I’d have Derby horse,” Eric Reed said. “I’ve never gone to the yearling sales to buy a horse. I never thought I would be here ever.”
Remember: They just didn’t want to finish last.
I watched the race on the mammoth video board in the Churchill paddock. I had my eyes on Todd Pletcher, who had three Derby horses, and Tim Yakteen, who trained the two colts he received when Bob Baffert was suspended.
But the screaming and yelling and jumping came from the other end of the paddock. Dressed sharply in a red sport coat, Reed watched the race from the north end of the paddock with about a dozen people. You could hear him yelling all the way on Central Avenue.
“Do you believe in miracles?” Eric Reed shouted. “Do you believe in miracles?”
Not until after the race. Hey, neither did the Rich Strike connections.
“In the middle of the stretch, I passed out and I don’t know what happened,” Eric Reed said.
Imagine how Steve Asmussen felt. Asmussen trained Epicenter, the 4-to-1 Derby favorite. He is a Hall of Famer. The only gap in his resume is his 0-for-23 record in this race.
Asmussen thought he had seen everything in the Derby. He got beat with Curlin, who was later voted Horse of the Year two times. He was beaten with Gun Runner, who won Horse of the Year once.
Asmussen was thrilled with the ride that Joel Rosario gave Epicenter. He kept the colt well off the lead as the field crackled through early fractions of 21.78 for the first quarter-mile and 45.36 for the opening half.
Asmussen knew that Summer is Tomorrow, Crown Pride, Messier and the other early leaders would retreat in the stretch. Retreat they did.
Epicenter made the lead with about a quarter mile to run. Zandon surged from fourth into second at the eighth pole.
Hold all tickets.
Rich Strike took the lead just inside the sixteenth pole. This was the first horse Sonny Leon has ridden in a Triple Crown race but the best riders in the world were not going to beat him now.
“It’s as improbable of any scenario as any of us imagined,” Asmussen said. “At the head of the stretch, where (Rosario) put him, this is what you’re dreaming about.
“Oh and by the way, you’re about to get run down by a claimer. An ex-claimer. I promise you he won’t ever be again.”
No, he won’t be. Now Rich Strike is the winner of Kentucky Derby 148, the second biggest long-shot in the history of the race. Only Donerail, at 91-to-1 in 1913, was more improbable.
Next? Will Rich Strike show he can fly or throw touchdown passes?
Likely the pursuit of the second leg of the Triple Crown at the Preakness in Baltimore on May 21. Don’t expect the colt to be 80-to-1 again. And don’t expect him to finish last.