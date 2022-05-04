LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The gap attendant at Churchill Downs has one of the most important jobs you may have never heard of.
Robert Desensi takes his job very seriously, although his title may take some explaining. When horses weighing as much as 1,200 pounds or more enter the track, they come through three main chutes, and that's where Desensi comes in.
He makes sure distracted fans -- some possibly focused on a Racing Form or cell phone -- don't inadvertently walk directly into the path of the thoroughbreds as they enter the track and cross an open area known as "the gap."
Desensi says he has help from two outriders who serve as "policemen."
"If we have any problems, we snitch on the people who are causing the problems, we don't handle them ourselves," he said.
"Our job is to call in -- if you come by here on a horse that's going to work, I call it into the clocker upstairs for him to catch that time and catch that horse so it's recorded, because they have to have works before they can run.
"So that's the only thing we do here that's important," he said, "everything else is kind of a lie. We don't really do much of anything else."
Desensi has held a number of jobs at Churchill Downs since he started at the track in the 1960s. He was a schoolteacher at the time, and started working as a hotwalker at Churchill Downs as a summer job.
"I walked hots in the summer," Desensi said. "Then I became a groom. I quit teaching because I loved horses, and I got involved with them. It was easier for me to work with horses than it was kids. So I became a groom, and then I was an assistant foreman, an assistant trainer, and then I went out and trained for a few years. Then when I retired from training we had a president here named Donnie Richardson, and he said you can't leave the race track you've been here too long."
Desensi says the track has undergone major transformations during his tenure, but he continues to love working with the horses.
