LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction on the redesign of the Churchill Downs Paddock is taking shape.
In early 2022, Churchill Downs announced plans to redesign the space. Crews got to work right after the Spring Meet.
The traditional paddock where the horses are saddled for races including the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby has already been torn down. The familiar bricks that spanned the open area between Gate 1 and Gate 17 are gone. The area is filled with heavy equipment and construction workers.
Renderings for the new design show an open grassy area with two story premium seating and video boards. In the center is an open grassy area.
"It's an incredible project. It's going to be transformational for the facility," Churchill Downs spokesperson Darren Rogers told WDRB News in Nov. 2022.
The upgrade will cost around $190 million. It will take the 5,000-square-foot guest space and turn it into 12,000 square feet. The capacity will also increase from 1,000 to 2,400 people. The project is aimed at enhancing the visibility of the Twin Spires and the experience for racing fans.
"Right when you walk through the gates at Churchill Downs, you're going to see horses in the saddling paddock," said Rogers.
As construction continues, so do tours at the nearby Kentucky Derby Museum.
"There has historically been new expansion (at Churchill Downs) for the past five years and so that's exciting for us as well," said Katie Fussenegger, executive vice president at the museum.
She said the museum sees around 200,000 guests each year and is currently growing back to pre-pandemic levels.
"The Kentucky Derby Museum is certainly an icon, not only for the Louisville community but certainly as an international scene with Derby, of course," she said. "We hold all of the history and many stories, accolades."
Monday, the museum shared several photos with WDRB News of Churchill Downs over the years.
According to the historical information, the first major construction project for the paddock at Churchill Downs dates back to the early 1920s. There was also a large renovation in the 1980s.
The newest paddock construction is expected to be completed in 2024, in time for Derby 150.
According to previous reports, for Derby 149 in May 2023, enough of the construction will be completed to stable the horses.
"Once we get past the 2023 Derby, we'll have a temporary paddock that's going to be relocated into the first turn near the mile chute," Rogers said during that November interview.
Tickets for Derby 2023 are on sale now. For a information on where to find tickets, click here.
Related Stories:
- Empty Space: Churchill Downs Paddock demolished to pave way for $190 million upgrade
- BEHIND THE SCENES | A look at construction progress at Churchill Downs
- Churchill Downs celebrates milestone in $90 million project to transform 1st turn
- Churchill Downs announces expected completion date for new paddock
- Churchill Downs announces paddock project to debut for 150th Kentucky Derby in 2024
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.