LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After more than 100,000 people visited Churchill Downs for Oaks Day, the horse racing complex has a quick turnaround as it prepares for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
The infield is littered with beer cans, water bottles and food wrappers, along with rain ponchos, from a day of fun. The rain also made things a lot muddier.
But with the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby less than 24 hours away, crews are working overnight to clean up the venue.
Churchill Downs said hundreds of employees and volunteers are working on Friday night to make the facility as spotless as possible for Saturday.
"They comb the entire facility," Darren Rogers, Churchill Downs spokesperson, said. "You know it makes it challenging especially with the precipitation, but any guests that shows up here on Kentucky Derby morning, it's amazing. You would never know that more than 100,000 people were here just hours before."
Churchill Downs said Derby produces around 70,000 tons of trash, and Oaks isn't too far off that total.
People will start arriving to the race track around 9 a.m. on Saturday.
"It's very fine choreographed art to move in new product while throwing away old unused product and trash," Rogers said. "Within hours."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.