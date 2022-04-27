LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby is in less than two weeks, and the city of Louisville is getting ready for the big day.
Kentucky Derby Festival's Kroger Fest-a-Ville event returns to the Waterfront on Thursday and runs through May 6.
It'll be closed May 2, but otherwise, hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.
This Thursday will also be Military Day. Those with a military ID will have free admission all day.
The only thing needed to attend is a 2022 Pegasus Pin.
The Fest-a-Ville includes access to live music and other daily events like yoga, a wrestling event and a drag show.
