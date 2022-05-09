LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There’s a lyric we Kentuckians sing in harmony on the first Saturday in May. It’s the first line of the state's anthem, My Old Kentucky Home, that eloquently breathes:
Nearly 148,000 people sang it again Saturday inside Churchill Downs. The clouds eclipsed the sunshine over the race track, but maybe, those lyrics have always been a metaphor anyway.
To me, that’s never been more clear than it was this weekend.
Since Derby 145 in 2019, there have only been a combined 51,000 attendees. The COVID-19 pandemic tightened its grip: scratched the first Saturday in May 2020, blocked fans from the race that September and cvered the crowd's faces in '21.
Many believe us to be in the final stretch of that sickness, a hope we’ve carried from the start as we near the end.
In a way familiar to that, a horse and his jockey navigated a seemingly impossible route with the same ferocious precision and hope we have had in this journey to escape the pandemic.
I believe Rich Strike and Derby 148 reminded us that there is a victory to be won despite signs of hopelessness. The last few days, and for 2 minutes and 2 seconds Saturday, a crowd of people, celebrities and fans around the globe provided a glimpse into how things should be, how they used to be.
Churchill Downs is empty today. It’s beautiful. In the absence of people, there is a lingering aura beaming from this place into our city.
The lyrics, "The sun shines bright on my old Kentucky Home," have never been about the weather. If Kentucky Derby 148 was anything, it was a reminder that even against the odds, the sun will rise again tomorrow and shine on in the Bluegrass.
