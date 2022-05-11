LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Perhaps trying to make sure it really happened, more people watched replays of 80-1 underdog Rich Strike winning the Kentucky Derby than watched it live.
NBC said some 36 million people watched the exciting finish of horseracing's premier event on NBC Sports’ social media accounts, including 11.6 million on TikTok, the most ever achieved for a network sports presentation. That doesn’t account for non-NBC outlets, for which there was no estimate available Tuesday.
NBC’s live Derby coverage was seen by an average of 16 million people on the network and Peacock on Saturday. That peaked at 19 million during the actual running of the race, the network said.
It was NBC’s most-watched program since the Super Bowl, the Nielsen company said.
Obviously, Louisville was the top television market for watching the Kentucky Derby on television. Ratings show more than 60% of homes were tuned in to the race.
Top TV viewing markets for the 2022 Kentucky Derby (Race Portion)
1. Louisville 28.5/63
2. Ft. Myers 18.7/41
3. Cincinnati 16.2/45
4. West Palm Beach 14.3/36
T5. Buffalo 11.5/29
T5. Baltimore 11.5/33
7. Knoxville 11.2/26
8. Pittsburgh 10.9/28
T9. Providence 10.7/27
T9. Hartford 10.7/28
The Preakness Stakes at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Track is the second leg of the Triple Crown. It runs on Saturday, May 21. The Belmont Stakes is on Saturday, June 11.
