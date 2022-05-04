LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An athlete with a toothache can't be expected to deliver a peak performance, and that's as true for horses as it is for humans.
That's why Zane Baze, a traveling equine blacksmith and dentist, makes sure the horses have healthy teeth. Baze is the face behind Zane Baze Equine Services, and with over 30 years of experience, he knows what he is doing.
"We want to take care of all the points that grow in their mouth, because they chew like a cow does, back and forth. Not like you and I, up and down," Baze said. "So they get extremely sharp points on the upper outside and the lower inside."
Baze uses a tool to file down those points. Zephyr was a very cooperative patient Wednesday.
Derby horse or not, Baze said in a 2019 interview that he does the same due diligence for all of his 500 equine patients.
"A horse that's a $5,000 claimer or a $5 million stud, you're still treating them the same, at first, unless they need something else," Baze said.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.