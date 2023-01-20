LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby Festival unveiled its official poster for this year's Derby Festival on Friday.
The "Spirit of Kentucky" is designed by Louisville artist Liesl Long Chaintreuil. The vibrant poster features a colorful sky with layers of the Pegasus, the signature symbol of the festival, and other familiar images including fireworks and hot air balloons.
“Liesl really re-imagined the Pegasus for this year’s poster and incorporated it in an entirely new way. Instead of it being the focal point and a literal depiction, it’s part of the texture in the background, while still being a key element of the piece. We know it will be soon hanging on walls of both fans and collectors," Jennifer Morgan, Derby Festival Merchandising Manager said in a news release.
Chaintreuil is a Louisville native and has been honing her craft for 20 years. She has been nationally recognized for creating children's art for Colleen Karis Designs, available at T.J. Maxx and Home Goods' stores.
“This is the first time that I have incorporated a Pegasus into my art,” Chaintreuil said. “I enjoyed the challenge of bringing the many colors of people, places and events together in my own style. To me, it represents the colors and energy of the amazing Kentucky Derby Festival.”
This year's poster will be released to the public on Thursday, March 16.
The KDF's poster series was started in 1981. To pre-order the posters click here.
