LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Derby week in Louisville means a lot of events and activity.
It is just eight days until Kentucky Derby 148, and the Kentucky Derby Festival is in high gear with the return of many big events.
The Chow Wagon is back. You'll find the entrance on East Witherspoon Street near Slugger Field. Dozens of vendors are set up on the Louisville Waterfront with all the familiar festival foods -- everything from funnel cakes to corn dogs.
Live music, food and drinks will be set up daily through May 6, and people stopping by the the Chow Wagon on Friday said they are ready to get out and enjoy being with people again.
"It's a lot of fun to see all the different variety of people come out and the livelihood of the city come back," said Kaimee Kellis.
"It is amazing. I was here last year and didn't really get to do as much as I wanted and now that I'm out and about, I get to meet some people and really experience all the hype of what it is all about," said Terrence Johnson.
Businesses owners say events like Chow Wagon are "a good boost for business."
"It's a relief to be able to get out," said Russ Bragg with The German Corner Food Truck. "It really helps to see the crowds come out and everything like that so it's a big boost to our business."
Weekend events all over Louisville offer something for everyone.
Hundreds of runners from all over the country are preparing for Saturday's KDF MiniMarathon and Marathon by picking up race day packets at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
"I really like Louisville so I'm just excited for the crowd support and to see the town of Louisville," said Emily Richardson.
Richardson is in town from Georgia and says she's excited to have her second go at a full marathon.
"My goal is to finish under five hours," said Richardson.
Taking on the mini course is Lisa Mathiew and her husband Mark. The Ohio couple says they are looking forward to crossing the finish line and celebrating with a glass of bourbon.
"Coming to a town like this, especially for the Kentucky Derby which we watch all the time on television, this will be our way to celebrate it," said Lisa.
The MiniMarathon will take runners through downtown and Churchill Downs. The full Marathon will follow the same route, but the second leg will take runners across the Big Four Bridge into Indiana.
And the marathons aren't the only event drawing in crowds this weekend.
The Louisville waterfront also hosts the the kick off to KDF's Great BalloonFest Friday night with the Balloon Glow beginning at 8 p.m. On Sunday at 7 a.m., the Great Balloon Race takes off from Bowman Field for the traditional Hare & Hound Race.
Saturday afternoon, the Ohio River turns yellow! More than 46,000 rubber ducks race down the river for the 19th annual Ken-Ducky Derby at 2 p.m. The event benefits Harbor House of Louisville.
The Pegasus Parade returns to downtown Louisville on a new day. For the first time, the parade is on Sunday. The parade begins at 3 p.m and travels down 17 blocks of Broadway. This year's theme is "Loving Louisville." There's no grand marshal this year. The parade honors the spirit of everyone in the Derby City.
Free admission is offered for most KDF events with a 2022 Pegasus Pin, which can be purchased for $6 at dozens of retailers in Louisville and southern Indiana.
